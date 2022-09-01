Prawit tells Education Ministry to find solution to school van incidents

In a move to prevent such incidents from happening again, Defence Ministry spokesman General Kongcheep Tantravanich said on Thursday that Prawit told Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong to invite every sector to find a solution together with lessons from previous incidents.

Prawit also ordered the ministry to contact the police to investigate the case while also taking care of the victim’s family. Prawit said he wanted preventive measures and a safe environment in places where children could not protect themselves.

Meanwhile, Treenuch said that she had told Peerasak Rattana, secretary-general of the Office of the Private Education Commission, to investigate the school in Chonburi where the latest incident had occurred.

She also ordered the Office of the Private Education Commission to set up a committee to find the person responsible for this tragedy.