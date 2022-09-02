Booster shots absolutely necessary in battle against Covid-19, says top virologist

In a Facebook post on Thursday, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said: “Getting vaccinated is like training the body’s immune system to become frontline soldiers to fight off invading diseases.

“However, the Covid-19 virus does not just invade our body head-on, but also mutates or disguises itself, so the soldiers cannot identify it as a threat and the virus eventually sneaks past our defence,” he said.

“This means you can contract Covid-19 no matter how many jabs you have had.”

Yong said those who received their first two jabs, should get booster shots because it’s like reinforcing your defence. These soldiers will help fight off enemies that enter our bodies as soon as possible to prevent severe symptoms.

“Booster shots have proven to be highly effective in preventing severe symptoms, hospitalisation and death, especially among the ‘608’ group,” Dr Yong said.

The 608 group refers to elderly people aged 60 and above, patients with seven chronic diseases or underlying conditions and women 12 weeks or more into their pregnancy.

“Those whose immunity cannot be boosted via vaccines, such as patients with chronic kidney disease and those on immunosuppressants, are advised to opt for the long-acting antibody [LAAB], which is now widely available in Thailand,” Yong added.