Thailand eyes turning deep South into world’s halal kitchen
The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry has said it is aiming to turn Thailand’s southern border provinces into “world halal kitchens” by promoting the manufacturing of food along Islamic traditions.
Minister Chalermchai Sreeon said on Friday that the plan is part of the government’s economic stimulation policy for the southern economic corridor covering the provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Songkhla and Satun.
Speaking at a meeting in Yala with ministry executives and provincial governors, Chalermchai said the 4-point plan for the border provinces covers the following:
• Boosting the manufacturing of agricultural products and halal food for consumption in the five provinces and for export to other Muslim countries.
• Improving the quality and standard of agricultural products and halal foods, as well as facilitating the halal certification process for new manufacturers.
• Exploring new markets for halal products and services via bilateral or multilateral cooperation.
• Promoting new marine livestock like jade perch, Betong tilapia and mahseer barb fish as well as sea crab.
Chalermchai said his ministry will also work with the Commerce Ministry in appointing a commerce ambassador in each southern border province to spearhead the promotion of halal products locally as well as across the border and overseas.
Chalermchai added that the Commerce Ministry has already laid the groundwork to resume trade ties with Saudi Arabia. It has also established a Thai Chamber of Commerce there, which will help facilitate the import of Thai halal products to Muslim countries in the Middle East.
“We will also offer privileges to attract private companies to invest in halal product distribution centres in the five provinces to maximise market coverage,” he added. “On the online front, the ministry will set up the Halal E-Park, an e-commerce platform that provides the know-how in halal product development as well as an online business match-up.
“The halal food market has a strong potential as there are more than 2 billion Muslims worldwide. We will promote the five southern border provinces to become food security areas capable of supplying halal food to this gigantic market and become one of the world’s key halal kitchens. This will also boost the country’s economy,” the minister said.