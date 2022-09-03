Thailand eyes turning deep South into world’s halal kitchen

Minister Chalermchai Sreeon said on Friday that the plan is part of the government’s economic stimulation policy for the southern economic corridor covering the provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Songkhla and Satun.

Speaking at a meeting in Yala with ministry executives and provincial governors, Chalermchai said the 4-point plan for the border provinces covers the following:

• Boosting the manufacturing of agricultural products and halal food for consumption in the five provinces and for export to other Muslim countries.

• Improving the quality and standard of agricultural products and halal foods, as well as facilitating the halal certification process for new manufacturers.

• Exploring new markets for halal products and services via bilateral or multilateral cooperation.

• Promoting new marine livestock like jade perch, Betong tilapia and mahseer barb fish as well as sea crab.

Chalermchai said his ministry will also work with the Commerce Ministry in appointing a commerce ambassador in each southern border province to spearhead the promotion of halal products locally as well as across the border and overseas.