Bangkok taxi fares may increase from October
Bangkok taxi fares will likely be increased later this year as the Transport Ministry is considering a request submitted by four groups of taxi drivers and service operators.
The last increase in taxi fares was approved in 2014.
Sorapong Paitoonphong, Transport Ministry deputy permanent secretary, said the proposed hike will be carefully considered, with the potential impact on taxi drivers, business owners and passengers taken into account.
“A fare increase will have to come with improved services for passengers,” Sorapong said.
He added that details on the increased taxi fare will be available in October, in time for a nationwide 5-8 per cent hike in minimum daily wages that will be implemented on October 1.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has appointed a working group to consider the proper rate along with possible impacts, said Sorapong, who chairs the panel.
The panel comprises representatives of the Transport Ministry, Department of Land Transport, Thailand Development Research Institute and Consumer Protection Board.
In their request, the taxi groups want the starting fare for the first kilometre to be increased to 45 baht from the current 35 baht and to 10 baht for each subsequent kilometre from 5.50 baht.
As for when the cab is stuck in traffic or moves slower than 25 kilometres per hour, they want the charge to be increased to 5 baht per minute from 1.50 baht.
They also want the 50-baht surcharge for rides to and from Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports to be increased to 75 baht for normal taxis and to 95 baht for larger taxis.