Bangkok taxi fares may increase from October

The last increase in taxi fares was approved in 2014.

Sorapong Paitoonphong, Transport Ministry deputy permanent secretary, said the proposed hike will be carefully considered, with the potential impact on taxi drivers, business owners and passengers taken into account.

“A fare increase will have to come with improved services for passengers,” Sorapong said.

He added that details on the increased taxi fare will be available in October, in time for a nationwide 5-8 per cent hike in minimum daily wages that will be implemented on October 1.