No more monkey business: Thai farmers now have a machine to take them up coconut trees

Rapeepat Chansriwong, the department’s director-general, said the climbing machine was created to mitigate the impact Peta’s report has had on Thailand’s coconut exports.

Adding that the machine was safer than the Indian prototype because it includes a belt to ensure the climber’s safety, he said this would bring the industry closer to being automated.

“The machine weighs 5 kilograms on either side and allows the user to climb the tree at 0.14 metres per second,” he explained.