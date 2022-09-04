Miss Universe Thailand kicks off Bangkok trash separation scheme

Then from January to March, the garbage trucks will collect food waste from all areas in the three districts.

The food waste will be sent to the Mechanical and Biological Waste Treatment plant in Onnut district to make biogas used to generate electricity.

Phase one will launch in Bangkok’s 47 remaining districts next year.

Anna was chosen as the “face” of the campaign after she was not shy to reveal that her parents are still working as Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) garbage collectors.

Chadchart said separating rotting food waste from garbage would aid efficiency at recycling plants. He explained that although Bangkokians already separated garbage, it was mixed up again by the old-style BMA trucks.

“So, the process must start upstream with households separating the garbage, to the midstream BMA collectors, and downstream when the separated garbage is systematically disposed of,” he said.

He said the BMA spends over 10 billion baht per year for garbage disposal compared with just 4 billion baht for free education.

He said the new campaign would bring huge savings while also turning garbage into an asset.

Hailing the launch as a historic day for the BMA, he said the project would gradually roll out city-wide. He added that the three pilot districts were chosen because they covered all types of city zones, including communities, markets, offices, and condominiums.

“After we are confident in our new garbage collecting system, we will be able to expand to other districts quickly,” Chadchart said.

Inefficient garbage disposal worsened the greenhouse gas problem, he added, while savings made from the new collection process could be used to improve care for children and the elderly.

He said the BMA was also considering providing better tools for road sweepers as well as foldable garbage pens for Bangkok residents. It was also planning to introduce incentives for residents to separate food waste from recyclable garbage.

“For example, the BMA may reduce their garbage collection fees or give them free compost every month”.

However, those who failed to separate food waste might be slapped with higher fees in line with the polluter pays principle (PPP).

BMA officials explained that Pathum Wan was selected because it produces more garbage than most other districts, while Phaya Thai district was selected as it generates relatively little trash.