Buffalo sculpture hits nail on the head about citizens’ plight
A sculpture of "a thin buffalo carrying a rice bag" went viral among netizens recently, as it was seen as reflective of Thailand's economic situation when people are working hard for low income.
The sculptor, Thanawat Pongkaew, a student at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin's Poh-Chang Academy of Arts, said the inspiration for the sculpture was derived from the current economic situation when many people were struggling to earn a living.
He said the buffalo represents his childhood memory when buffaloes were forced to plough plantations for people, adding that the buffalo clearly reflects the oppression of labour over time.
"I want this sculpture to reflect the current economic situation that isn't different from the past," he said.
He said many people were forced to work hard and bear a lot of expense burden for their family, but they were not happy at all.
He revealed that he was working and studying at the same time as he believes that this way he would be able to improve his quality of life.