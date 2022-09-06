Drug addict hurls rocks at cars in Suphan Buri to ‘drive away bullying ghosts and big cars’

The grey truck’s roof was dented and the windscreen shattered, while the white car’s roof was also dented.

The victims led police officers to the suspect’s house nearby, where they found the blue motorcycle parked outside and the suspect hiding in a mango tree.

The suspect, later identified as Saranpat Boonchuay, refused to come down from the tree saying he was being bullied by big cars and ghosts. It took officers about an hour to coax him to come down.