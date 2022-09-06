Drug addict hurls rocks at cars in Suphan Buri to ‘drive away bullying ghosts and big cars’
A man was arrested on Monday night for allegedly lobbing rocks at cars parked near Wat Nong Kuti in Suphan Buri’s U Thong district.
Police rounded up the suspect after the owners of a grey pick-up truck and a white car filed a complaint saying that a man on a blue motorcycle had hurled rocks at their vehicles at around 7pm that day.
The grey truck’s roof was dented and the windscreen shattered, while the white car’s roof was also dented.
The victims led police officers to the suspect’s house nearby, where they found the blue motorcycle parked outside and the suspect hiding in a mango tree.
The suspect, later identified as Saranpat Boonchuay, refused to come down from the tree saying he was being bullied by big cars and ghosts. It took officers about an hour to coax him to come down.
Saranpat, whose age was not revealed, was found to be a drug addict and was taken to U Thong Police Station. He was initially charged with consuming narcotics and causing damage to other people’s property.
Investigators have said they will summon other victims for questioning and take further legal action.
The two victims have called on the police to set up lights and survey the area regularly to ensure such dangerous incidents do not occur again.