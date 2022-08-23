Cabinet informed of Thailand’s bid for seat on UN Human Rights Council

Election for new HRC members will be held at the UN headquarters in New York City in October 2024.

Trisulee said the Cabinet also acknowledged a draft declaration of the Thai ambassador to the UN that would be announced during the 77th UN assembly in September about the intention to bid for the HRC seat.

Thailand last held an HRC seat from 2010 to 2013. The Kingdom contested for another term for the 2015-2017 tenure but failed to get elected.

The Foreign Ministry informed the Cabinet that the contest for the HRC membership would affirm Thailand’s determination to protect human rights.