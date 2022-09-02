Prayut returns PM’s car and motorcade vehicles

Meanwhile, Prayut on Friday was visiting soldiers who are engaged in flood prevention in Ayutthaya province. He travelled in the Defence Ministry’s Toyota Land Cruiser.

The majority of Constitutional Court judges on August 24 voted to accept an opposition petition for deliberation on Prayut’s tenure as PM and suspended him from duty until they issue a ruling. Prayut took office on August 24, 2014, while the 2017 Constitution stipulates that a prime minister can serve for only eight years. Rival parties are divided on when the counting of the tenure should begin.

Prayut, as Defence Minister, travelled in his personal car to the Defence Ministry in Bangkok on August 26 to sign several documents for around 30 minutes.