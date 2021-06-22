Philippines will be among last in Asia to achieve herd immunity – UK think tank

Rollout update

The Department of Health’s vaccine rollout update on Monday showed 8,407,342 doses had been administered as of June 20.

The number of first doses administered reached 6,253,400, and the number of vaccinees who have completed their second dose was 2,153,942 as of Sunday night.

Mass vaccination has been going on for four months now and has covered more priority groups apart from medical front-liners, the elderly and those with comorbidities.

The government targets to vaccinate 70 million Filipinos by year-end.

Regional outlook

Elsewhere in the region, Pantheon Macroeconomics said Vietnam “likely will be a victim of its own

success, as its much-lauded ‘zero COVID-19’ stance means that protection from previous infection is close to zero, which doesn’t mix well with its regionally sluggish jab rollout.”

Pantheon Macroeconomics’ estimates showed immunity against the Delta variant could be achieved in India as early as the third quarter of this year.

The think tank said Thailand will reach herd immunity by the second quarter of 2022, and Indonesia in the third quarter of that year.

“The daily rate of vaccination has picked up noticeably in the region since the middle of last month, suggesting that the supply issues these developing countries are facing finally are being smoothed out,” the report said.

“Large parts of emerging Asia can now realistically hope to achieve some semblance of herd immunity before the middle of next year—even if the threshold is higher to contain the Delta variant—assuming they are at least able to sustain the current rate of vaccination,” the report said.