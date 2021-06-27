Sunday, July 18, 2021

WHOs Li: Covid Delta variant a cause for concern in Cambodia

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to Cambodia Li Ailan warned that more cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first discovered in India, are expected in Cambodia.

“We must act urgently, act responsibly together. The current covid-19 tools and measures help confront new challenges, if implemented effectively,” she tweeted.

She said the dangerous and invisible virus continues to be circulating across the Kingdom. It may eventually reach every corner of the country.

“We are facing both ongoing and new challenges in suppressing transmission. Let’s implement all covid-19 measures together,” she said.

Li said that as of June 25, at least 85 countries around the world have detecting the Delta variant.

“The virus continues to mutate… We must be very vigilant. We all need to make our right choices to stop virus spread and prevent the worst case scenario,” she said.

 

At least 10 Delta variant cases have been detected in returning Cambodian migrant workers this month, prompting the Ministry of Health to push the provincial authorities to restrict border crossing by requiring all inbound passengers to undergo quarantine at designated centres on the border.

Published : June 27, 2021

By : The Phnom Penh Post / ANN

Nation Thailnad
