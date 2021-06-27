WHOs Li: Covid Delta variant a cause for concern in Cambodia

“We must act urgently, act responsibly together. The current covid-19 tools and measures help confront new challenges, if implemented effectively,” she tweeted.

She said the dangerous and invisible virus continues to be circulating across the Kingdom. It may eventually reach every corner of the country.

“We are facing both ongoing and new challenges in suppressing transmission. Let’s implement all covid-19 measures together,” she said.

Li said that as of June 25, at least 85 countries around the world have detecting the Delta variant.

“The virus continues to mutate… We must be very vigilant. We all need to make our right choices to stop virus spread and prevent the worst case scenario,” she said.