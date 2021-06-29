Iceland ends covid restrictions with 87% getting shots

The island nation, with a population of about 369,000, has seen 6,637 cases, with 30 deaths. About 48% of the population is fully vaccinated, which puts the nation in line with the rate in the U.K. and just above the U.S. rate, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Iceland could be one of the first European countries to end restrictions, Iceland Health Minister Svandis Svavarsdottir said in announcing the move in a news briefing Friday. The limits will officially end on Saturday.

"The incredible thing that has happened is that vaccinations are happening fast and surely," Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said at the briefing. In this respect, she added, "the situation here is among the best in the world."

Thorolfur Gudnason, the nation's epidemiologist, has -- much like Anthony Fauci in the U.S. -- taken a highly public role in combating the disease, appearing regularly in televised meetings that have helped keep Icelanders informed and the vaccination effort running smoothly.

"The information flow was immensely important," Jakobsdottir said, "because this result cannot be reached without the participation of the public. And the public does not take part unless they understand the measures, believes they are wise and understands their reasoning."