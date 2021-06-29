AstraZeneca vaccine response higher with longer gap, third dose

Extending the gap between the first and second doses increased the level of protective antibodies, according to research from the University of Oxford published Monday. The researchers were also able to show for the first time that a booster given more than six months after the second dose induced a strong response and increased activity against variants.

Many governments are grappling with vaccine shortages and questions such as whether to give booster shots to ensure hospitals aren't overwhelmed this winter. The results may help countries determine whether to stretch their supplies by waiting to give second doses, while showing the way to improve protection -- without completely redesigning vaccines -- using a third dose. Most nations have recommended a gap of four to 12 weeks between Astra vaccines.

"This is about preparedness," Andrew Pollard, lead investigator on the Oxford vaccine trials, said at a press briefing Monday. This data show "we can boost responses giving another dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and that's really important."

More research on the duration of immunity from two doses and protection against variants would help determine whether booster doses are really needed, Pollard said.