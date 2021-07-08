Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Vietnamese students take college entrance exam amid COVID-19 concerns

The annual national final exam takes place as Vietnam is still fighting its biggest wave of COVID-19 infection. While the majority of students took the exam on Wednesday and Thursday, nearly 11,600 students who tested positive for COVID-19 or lived in areas with high risks of the pandemic will sit for the exam later.

Over 993,000 Vietnamese high school students on Wednesday started sitting for the national final exam with strict COVID-19 control measures in place, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The annual exam takes place as Vietnam is still fighting its biggest wave of COVID-19 infection, which started in late April and has spread to more than 50 cities and provinces nationwide.

While the majority of students took the exam on Wednesday and Thursday, nearly 11,600 students who tested positive for COVID-19 or lived in areas with high risks of the pandemic will sit the exam later, the news agency cited Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training as reporting.

Localities have been allowed to postpone the exam if necessary to ensure safety and fairness for students, according to the report. In several localities such as the southern epidemic hotspot Ho Chi Minh City, large-scale nucleic acid tests were conducted for all students and personnel serving the exam.

Similar to last year, examinees are requested to have their body temperature checked and have their hands disinfected before entering the test sites, as well as to wear medical masks during the exam.

A high school student has his temperature taken at a test site in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 7, 2021.

More than 1 million students registered for the national exam this year, said the ministry, compared to a little over 900,000 last year.

The exam includes four parts, including literature, maths, foreign language, and either a group of three natural science subjects (physics, chemistry and biology) or a group of three social science subjects (history, geography and civics).

Vietnam has integrated its high school graduation exam and university entrance exam into one national exam since 2015, mainly to save time and costs.

High school students leave a test site in southern Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, July 7, 2021.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

HCM City told to prepare for strictest movement restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread: PM

Published : July 08, 2021

Vietnam’s cases nears 20,000 mark, with HCM City becoming largest hot spot

Published : July 05, 2021

S. Korean firms donate to Vietnam’s vaccine fund

Published : June 28, 2021

Vietnamese economy expands at 5.61 per cent in H1 despite the pandemic

Published : June 30, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.