Vietnamese students take college entrance exam amid COVID-19 concerns

While the majority of students took the exam on Wednesday and Thursday, nearly 11,600 students who tested positive for COVID-19 or lived in areas with high risks of the pandemic will sit the exam later, the news agency cited Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training as reporting.

Localities have been allowed to postpone the exam if necessary to ensure safety and fairness for students, according to the report. In several localities such as the southern epidemic hotspot Ho Chi Minh City, large-scale nucleic acid tests were conducted for all students and personnel serving the exam.

Similar to last year, examinees are requested to have their body temperature checked and have their hands disinfected before entering the test sites, as well as to wear medical masks during the exam.