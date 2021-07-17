Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Migrant encounters at U.S. southern border reach yearly high in June: CBP.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered 188,829 people attempting to come to the United States through its southern border in June, a 5 percent increase from May. The June total is the highest monthly number of encounters by CBP in at least two decades.

The number of migrants encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border reached a yearly high in June, according to new statistics released Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
CBP encountered 188,829 people attempting to come to the United States through its southern border in June, a 5 percent increase from May, CBP said, in which 180,641 individuals were encountered.
The June total is the highest monthly number of encounters by CBP in at least two decades. June's numbers mean CBP has encountered more than 1 million people so far in the current fiscal year that started Oct. 1, 2020.
The administration of President Joe Biden has been grappling with an increased number of migrants coming into the United States through the southern border.
The Biden administration has undone many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, but has kept in place a policy that allows CBP to expel undocumented migrants so as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at border facilities.
The majority of encounters were from single adults, which totaled 117,602. CBP encountered 55,805 family units, 15,253 unaccompanied children and 1,155 accompanied children.

Migrant encounters at U.S. southern border reach yearly high in June: CBP. The Biden administration has attributed the increase of migrants to past migratory trends, as well as the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.
Thirty-four percent of encounters in June 2021 were individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate of 14 percent for Fiscal Years 2014-2019, CPB said.
CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller warned in a statement that amid the summer heat, CBP is seeing a high number of distress calls to CBP "from migrants abandoned in treacherous terrain by smugglers with no regard for human life."
"Although CBP does everything it can to locate and rescue individuals who are lost or distressed, the bottom line is this: the terrain along the border is extreme, the summer heat is severe, and the miles of desert migrants must hike after crossing the border in many areas are unforgiving," Miller said in the statement.

Published : July 17, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Europe is racing to vaccinate residents - but in some countries, undocumented immigrants have been left out

Published : July 11, 2021

DHS budget reflects a shift in U.S. immigration policy, border enforcement

Published : May 29, 2021

Biden will pledge to tackle immigration in address to Congress

Published : April 29, 2021

Biden immigration agenda takes shape as lawmakers unveil bill

Published : February 19, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.