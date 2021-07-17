Migrant encounters at U.S. southern border reach yearly high in June: CBP.

The number of migrants encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border reached a yearly high in June, according to new statistics released Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP encountered 188,829 people attempting to come to the United States through its southern border in June, a 5 percent increase from May, CBP said, in which 180,641 individuals were encountered.

The June total is the highest monthly number of encounters by CBP in at least two decades. June's numbers mean CBP has encountered more than 1 million people so far in the current fiscal year that started Oct. 1, 2020.

The administration of President Joe Biden has been grappling with an increased number of migrants coming into the United States through the southern border.

The Biden administration has undone many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, but has kept in place a policy that allows CBP to expel undocumented migrants so as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at border facilities.

The majority of encounters were from single adults, which totaled 117,602. CBP encountered 55,805 family units, 15,253 unaccompanied children and 1,155 accompanied children.