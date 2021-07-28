Texas voters brush aside Trump endorsement and name Jake Ellzey the winner in a House special election in Texas

Ellzey, a Navy veteran who ran on border security and stopping the Democrats' congressional agenda, defeated Susan Wright, the widow of Rep. Ron Wright, whose death this year after contracting the coronavirus created a vacancy in Texas's 6th Congressional District. Although Ellzey did not criticize Trump during the campaign, his allies suggested that the former president made a mistake by endorsing a first-time candidate who struggled to raise money and held few campaign events.

Susan Wright, a candidate for Texas's 6th District, at her home office earlier this year in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Post photo by David Weigel.

Ellzey declared victory two hours after the polls closed, shortly before the Associated Press projected him as the winner. He told supporters that voters wanted "a positive outlook, a Reagan Republican outlook for the future of our country" despite a blizzard of negative ads.

Trump had sought to give Wright an election-eve boost during a telerally.

"I know her well," the former president said of Wright. "She will be as tough as anyone in Congress."

Trump told supporters that Wright would fully oppose President Joe Biden's agenda and blamed his successor for higher gas prices and increased border apprehensions. He did not mention Ellzey, who was making his second run for the seat - he lost to Ron Wright in 2018 - and had raised nearly three times as much money as Susan Wright.