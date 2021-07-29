Asia-Pacific Coronavirus News: Tokyos daily cases surpass 3,000 for 1st time, S. Koreas new infections hit new high

SEOUL -- South Korea's daily cases hit a new record high as the fourth wave of outbreaks raged both in the capital and non-capital areas.

The country reported 1,896 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 193,427, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Of the new cases, 568 were Seoul residents. The number of infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 543 and 101 respectively.

The combined figure of 1,212 spotted in the greater Seoul area accounted for 66.5 percent of the locally transmitted cases.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,083.

JAKARTA -- The Indonesian Health Ministry reported that the coronavirus cases across the country rose by 47,791 within the past 24 hours to 3,287,727 with the death toll adding by 1,824 to 88,659.

Additional 43,856 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 2,640,676, according to the ministry.

At present, the Indonesian government is implementing multi-tiered community activity restrictions, known locally as PPKM, on the country's most populated island of Java and the resort island of Bali as well as several municipalities outside the two islands.

NEW DELHI -- India's total tally rose to 31,484,605 with 43,654 newly-registered cases during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 640 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 422,022.

There are still 399,436 active cases in the country with an increase of 1,336 cases during the past 24 hours.