Peacekeeping force in Afghanistan not on radar screen of Security Council: Indian UN ambassador

"That is where the focus has been right now. I don't think we have quite come to the idea of a peacekeeping force in Afghanistan," he said.

The situation in Afghanistan is of deep concern to all members of the Security Council, he noted.

The violence is increasing. Women, girls, and minorities are being systematically targeted. Recently there was an attack on the UN compound in Herat, said Tirumurti.

"In fact, I expect that probably the Security Council will be looking at these aspects sooner rather than later on Afghanistan," he said.

The United Nations has no peacekeepers in Afghanistan. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan is a political mission.