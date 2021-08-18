Haiti quake death toll climbs to 1,941

"We have registered 1,941 deaths: 1,597 in the South, 205 in Grand'Anse, 137 in Nippes and 2 in the Northwest," said the agency.

Most of the injuries took place in the South where more than 80 percent of fatalities were concentrated.

The earthquake was one of the strongest to ever hit the country, leaving numerous deaths and injuries in its wake, as well as destroyed houses and buildings, leading to the collapse of the island's hospital network.