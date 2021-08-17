Haiti quake death toll hits 1,419

The agency said on Twitter it continues to airlift seriously injured Haitians by helicopter from quake-hit areas so they can receive better care.

According to the agency, most of the fatalities have been registered in the department of the South (1,133), whose capital is Les Cayes.

At a press conference, the director of civil protection agency, Jerry Chandler, underscored the international support Haiti is receiving.

"We continue to work with our friends from the international community. Many of them have offered to come in our support," Chandler said.