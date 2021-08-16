Monday, August 16, 2021

Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to 1,297

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said it was necessary to "work together" in the face of the "extremely serious situation" following the earthquake, which has also left some 5,700 injured.

The death toll from the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday rose to 1,297, the country's civil protection agency reported on Sunday.

A breakdown of the fatalities in terms of departments shows that 1,054 people were killed in Sud, 122 in Nippes, 119 in Grand'Anse, and two in Nord-Ouest, the Haitian Civil Protection Service said on Twitter.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Sunday that it was necessary to "work together" in the face of the "extremely serious situation" following the earthquake, which has also left some 5,700 injured.

"As soon as I landed, I met victims of the earthquake. Doctors, rescuers, and paramedics are arriving to provide assistance from the Cayes airport. A harsh and sad reality that we must face with courage," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He noted that various teams are on the ground to "provide help and assistance to victims" and called for a speedy action to respond to the crisis. 

