HCM City to extend lockdown until September end, delay COVID ‘green cards’

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Dương Anh Đức, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, said that the city would even impose stricter social distancing measures in some high-risk districts.

Low-risk areas like districts 7, Cần Giờ and Củ Chi, where the pandemic has been basically controlled, could ease measures, he added.

Directive 16 requires people to stay at home except for essential tasks like buying food or medicines.

Nguyễn Văn Nên, secretary of the city Party Committee, said the city was unlikely to contain the outbreak by September 15 as required by the Government last month, and was likely to do so by the end of the month.

He said the city would also delay issuance of COVID green cards.

It would continue to consult medical and economic experts to further tweak the green card system and its requirements, depending on the pandemic status, he said.

Đức said, “The city will place safety first before it gradually opens the economy.”

Earlier authorities said the city would gradually ease isolation measures based on risk assessment, epidemiological surveillance data and the response capacity of the health sector to reopen the economy, provide essential services and ensure distribution and transport of goods.