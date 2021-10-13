Spain celebrates National Day with military parade

The traditional annual parade and flypast by the Spanish Air Force returned after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 restrictions, such as smaller stands, were still in place for the event in which 2,656 troops participated -- considerably fewer than the 4,200 who took part in the 2019 parade.

Sixty-eight aircraft and helicopters took part in the flypast and 115 vehicles rolled through the streets during the event, whose slogan was "Service and Commitment."

