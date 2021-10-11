Spain delivers 614,500 vaccine doses to Thailand

Another 2,788,110 doses of Pfizer will soon arrive in Thailand, also resold by Spain at cost price to the Thai government.
On the eve of 12th October, Spain´s National Day, the Embassy of Spain in Bangkok is delighted to be able to contribute with this gesture to further strengthen the excellent relations of friendship with Thailand.
Related stories:
Published : October 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021