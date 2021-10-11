Thu, October 14, 2021

Spain delivers 614,500 vaccine doses to Thailand

614,500 doses of Astra Zeneca from Spain are already in Thailand! Our Ambassador, H.E. Emilio de Miguel, and our Consul, Ignacio Vitórica, were there to receive them, in the early hours of Saturday 9 October, together with representatives of the Thai government.

Another 2,788,110 doses of Pfizer will soon arrive in Thailand, also resold by Spain at cost price to the Thai government.

 

Photo Credit: Spain Embassy

On the eve of 12th October, Spain´s National Day, the Embassy of Spain in Bangkok is delighted to be able to contribute with this gesture to further strengthen the excellent relations of friendship with Thailand.

Photo Credit: Spain Embassy

Photo Credit: Spain Embassy

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

