Vietnam temporarily approves COVID-19 vaccine certificates by 72 countries, territories: Foreign ministry

Lê Thị Thu Hằng, spokesperson for the Vietnamese foreign ministry, disclosed the information on Thursday during the regular press briefing held virtually from Hà Nội.

The 72 countries and territories in question are those whose representatives in Việt Nam have officially presented the COVID-19 vaccination and/or recovery documentation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and temporary recognition has been granted, under the new guidelines of safe, flexible, effective adaptation to COVID-19 pandemic released by the Government earlier this month, she noted.

People travelling from overseas with these documents showing that they have either been fully inoculated or recently recovered from COVID-19 can use the documents to enter Việt Nam and would be eligible for the seven-day quarantine at centralised facilities as per the health ministry’s policies.

The spokesperson also said that the foreign ministry is “engaging in close discussions with around 80 partners for the mutual recognition of vaccine passports.”

In practice, the vaccine certificates granted by Việt Nam have been accepted in a number of countries, allowing Vietnamese nationals or foreigners who have been vaccinated here to enter these countries, according to the spokesperson.