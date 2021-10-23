Tony Jaa off to Bulgaria for Sylvester Stallone blockbuster ‘Expendables 4’

In a recent Instagram post, Tatchakorn “Tony Jaa” Yeerum said: “Let’s go for Expendables 4. Thank you for all support.” His post after that showed his location as Bulgaria.

The action film also stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Megan Fox.

Tony Jaa, a martial artist and stunt man by profession, became a household name after starring in “Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior” (2003) and “Tom-Yum-Goong” (2005). He also played a part in many Hollywood films, including “The Fast & Furious 7” (2017) and “Monster Hunter” (2020).