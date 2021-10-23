Sat, October 23, 2021

Tony Jaa off to Bulgaria for Sylvester Stallone blockbuster ‘Expendables 4’

Thailand’s very own Hollywood star Tony Jaa has reportedly flown off to Bulgaria to film the latest installment of the “Expendables” franchise.

In a recent Instagram post, Tatchakorn “Tony Jaa” Yeerum said: “Let’s go for Expendables 4. Thank you for all support.” His post after that showed his location as Bulgaria.

The action film also stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Megan Fox.

Tony Jaa, a martial artist and stunt man by profession, became a household name after starring in “Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior” (2003) and “Tom-Yum-Goong” (2005). He also played a part in many Hollywood films, including “The Fast & Furious 7” (2017) and “Monster Hunter” (2020).

Published : October 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

