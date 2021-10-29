Up to 10 allowed to gather in Seoul regardless of vaccination: PM

The first step will be implemented for four weeks and the quarantine situation will be comprehensively evaluated to decide whether to switch to the next step.



“It is urgent to recover small business owners and self-employed people who have endured painful sacrifices for the safety of the community. To this end, we will drastically lift social distancing measures on business hour restrictions,” he said at a meeting.



The limit on the number of people who can gather will be eased.



“Regardless of vaccination, up to 10 people in the wider Seoul area and 12 people in the non-metropolitan area are free to meet,” Kim said.



“However, restaurants and cafes are bound to be vulnerable to social distancing measures, such as taking off masks while eating, so up to four people who have not been vaccinated will be able to gather.”