Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Chinas Shenzhou-13 astronauts to conduct extravehicular activities

Chinas Shenzhou-13 astronauts will conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs) for the first time in the next few days, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Friday.

Three Chinese astronauts have been working and living in orbit for 21 days since they were sent into space onboard the Shenzhou-13 spaceship and entered the combination of the country's space station on Oct. 16, said the agency.

The three astronauts are currently in good condition, and the combination is operating stably. All conditions for the crew's first EVAs are in place, the CMSA said.

The combination of China's space station is formed by the Shenzhou-13 spaceship, Tianhe core module, and cargo crafts Tianzhou-2 and Tianzhou-3.

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2021 shows China
 

Related Stories

Starting from Oct. 16, three Chinese astronauts embarked on the country's longest-ever crewed mission for space station construction.

The three astronauts are Zhai Zhigang, the commander and China's first spacewalker; Wang Yaping, the first female aboard China's space station; and Ye Guangfu, a newcomer to space.

Over the 21 days in space, the astronauts performed their daily work, including transferring supplies from the cargo craft, managing the space station combination, testing new EVAs spacesuits, in-orbit medical checks, weightlessness protection exercises, and space experiments.

The crew also carried out in-orbit training programs such as emergency evacuation, mechanical arm operation, and medical rescue drills.

Related News

Published : November 06, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Students pay tribute to astronauts with handmade water rocket

Published : Oct 29, 2021

China’s Shenzhou-13 crewed spaceship docks with space station module

Published : Oct 16, 2021

William Shatner, Star Treks Capt. Kirk, flies to space and back, adding to this years number of civilian astronauts

Published : Oct 14, 2021

China’s Shenzhou-13 crewed spaceship docks with space station module

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Latest News

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.