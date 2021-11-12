Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Asean reported over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.51 million across Southeast Asia, with 28,847 new cases reported on Thursday (November 11), lower than Wednesday’s tally at 30,200. New deaths are at 386, increasing from Wednesday’s number of 370. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 283,120.

Vietnam’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that it has approved India's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use, the ninth to be endorsed in the country. The government said in July it was seeking to secure 15 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine made by Bharat Biotech.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Covid-19 taskforce spokesman has said that the mandatory mask regulation and increasing vaccination rate has helped bring down the number of new infections in the country. He still advised people to keep their guard up and strictly follow the disease control measures. Indonesia reported 435 new cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 4,249,758 patients and total 143,608 deaths.
 

Related News

Published : November 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.