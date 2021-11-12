Asean reported over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Vietnam’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that it has approved India's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use, the ninth to be endorsed in the country. The government said in July it was seeking to secure 15 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine made by Bharat Biotech.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Covid-19 taskforce spokesman has said that the mandatory mask regulation and increasing vaccination rate has helped bring down the number of new infections in the country. He still advised people to keep their guard up and strictly follow the disease control measures. Indonesia reported 435 new cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 4,249,758 patients and total 143,608 deaths.

