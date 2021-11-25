Cambodia primed to host virtual ASEM13

Held under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”, the ASEM13 will provide a timely opportunity for leaders from both Asia and Europe to affirm the importance of ASEM cooperation in tackling global and regional issues of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts.

“Hosting the ASEM13 reflects Cambodia’s commitment at its highest level to the advancement of multilateralism as much as its active engagement with the international community to tackle current and emerging global challenges,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a press release on November 23.

Representatives from the ASEM13 side conferences will deliver their statements ahead of the summit. They include National Assembly president Heng Samrin for the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting; Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak for the Asia-Europe Business and Economic Forum; Minister of Women’s Affairs Ing Kantha Phavi for the Asia-Europe Forum on Women, Peace and Security; as well as representatives from the Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) Young Leaders Summit and Asia-Europe People Forum.