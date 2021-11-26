Fri, November 26, 2021

international

Asean reported over 29,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.93 million across Southeast Asia, with 29,658 new cases reported on Thursday (November 25), higher than Wednesday’s tally at 28,912. New deaths are at 464, decreasing from Wednesday’s number of 465. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 289,649.

Singapore and Malaysia to reopen land and air travel on November 29. While the air lanes are open to all vaccinated travellers, the land crossing will for now only open up to vaccinated travellers who hold citizenship, permanent residency or work and student permits.

Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office said the limitation on who could use the lane for land crossings was to “give priority for those who have been working in either country to visit their families”. It also added that about 95 per cent adult population in both countries have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Domestic Affairs Ministry has issued a ban on civil servants and workers in state-owned and private companies taking leave around Christmas and New Year, in a strong pre-emptive measure to avoid a Covid-19 flare-up. This will affect about 4.2 million civil servants and two million workers in the state-owned companies, and many more in private firms.
 

Related News

Published : November 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

UK coronavirus cases top 10 mln amid concerns over new variant

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Iraq says 617 stranded migrants evacuated from Belarus

Published : Nov 26, 2021

U.S. COVID-19 vaccination uneven, high rates among federal personnel

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Hyundai to test Level 4 self-driving system next year

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Latest News

SET slumps over 2% on a bad day for Asian stock indices

Published : Nov 26, 2021

GULF teams up with IEAT and PEA ENCOM for the joint study and investment in a power business in Samut Sakorn Industrial Estate

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Thai-Cambodia border provinces await CCSA okay before flinging open doors from Dec 16

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Curfew lifted nationwide, but bars still closed; CCSA eases arrival regulations

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.