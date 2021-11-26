Asean reported over 29,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Singapore and Malaysia to reopen land and air travel on November 29. While the air lanes are open to all vaccinated travellers, the land crossing will for now only open up to vaccinated travellers who hold citizenship, permanent residency or work and student permits.

Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office said the limitation on who could use the lane for land crossings was to “give priority for those who have been working in either country to visit their families”. It also added that about 95 per cent adult population in both countries have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Domestic Affairs Ministry has issued a ban on civil servants and workers in state-owned and private companies taking leave around Christmas and New Year, in a strong pre-emptive measure to avoid a Covid-19 flare-up. This will affect about 4.2 million civil servants and two million workers in the state-owned companies, and many more in private firms.

