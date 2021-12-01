Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Singapore’s Public Health Ministry announced that from December 2 onwards employees of airports and front-line border workers who may come into contact with travellers from countries or regions affected by the Omicron variant will need to undergo PCR test every week and rostered routine testing (RRT) every 14 days.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Public Health Ministry has urged local authorities and agencies to increase the epidemic surveillance and expand the testing scope in their areas to prevent the spreading of Omicron variant of Covid-19. It also proposed the government to ban all incoming and outgoing flights to and from countries that have reports of Omicron cases.

