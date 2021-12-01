Tue, December 07, 2021

international

Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.07 million across Southeast Asia, with 26,937 new cases reported on Tuesday (November 30), higher than Monday’s tally at 25,900. New deaths are at 374, decreasing from Tuesday’s number of 410. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 291,757.

Singapore’s Public Health Ministry announced that from December 2 onwards employees of airports and front-line border workers who may come into contact with travellers from countries or regions affected by the Omicron variant will need to undergo PCR test every week and rostered routine testing (RRT) every 14 days.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Public Health Ministry has urged local authorities and agencies to increase the epidemic surveillance and expand the testing scope in their areas to prevent the spreading of Omicron variant of Covid-19. It also proposed the government to ban all incoming and outgoing flights to and from countries that have reports of Omicron cases.
 

Related News

Published : December 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research, says Malaysian FM

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Latest News

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.