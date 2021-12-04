Tue, December 07, 2021

international

China-Laos Railway to turn Laos from landlocked country into land-linked hub

The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, started operation on Friday.

The electrified passenger and freight railway runs 1,035 kilometers, including 422 kilometers in Laos, from the city of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to Lao capital Vientiane.

The architecture style of the railway stations is designed to feature local culture.

Sleek bullet trains will travel at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour, through mountains and valleys.

Construction of the Laos section started in December 2016, and construction of the China part linking Yuxi and the border town of Mohan started in December 2015.

Related Stories

A total of 167 tunnels and 301 bridges were built along the new sections stretching over 900 kilometers, after builders overcame many technical difficulties.

As a docking project between the Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked one, the line will slash the travel time between Kunming to Vientiane to about 10 hours.

The railway could potentially increase aggregate income in Laos by up to 21 percent over the long term, the World Bank said in a report last year.

Related News

Published : December 04, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research, says Malaysian FM

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Latest News

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.