Tue, December 07, 2021

international

China, Laos presidents witness new rail link opening

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao Peoples Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, via video link on Friday.

The two leaders also jointly witnessed the opening of the China-Laos Railway in a virtual ceremony. 

The first train bound for China left on Friday afternoon after the railway was put into operation.

The China-Laos Railway is a docking project between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.

It will bring new opportunities and provide huge momentum in strengthening Laos' economy. The train route will connect the Chinese city of Kunming to the Lao capital Vientiane, with grand plans for high-speed rail to ultimately snake down through Thailand and Malaysia to Singapore.

