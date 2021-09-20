New barrier-free toll system trialled from October

The “M-Flow” system recognises vehicle registration plates and bills drivers at the end of the month.
The system is being rolled out nationwide in a bid to reduce congestion at toll gates.
The M-Flow system was among three “Asean hub” transport projects given the green light on Monday by the commission, which is chaired by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.
The committee also approved the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) public transport plan. The plan is aimed at solving traffic issues in Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong provinces.
Meanwhile, the commission approved the national Motorways-Railways Masterplan (MR-Map) study. The MR-Map includes 10 routes with a combined length of 6,540 kilometres.
The masterplan covers four main routes: Kanchanaburi (Three Pagodas Pass)-Ubon Ratchathani (6th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge); Chumphon-Ranong; Nong Khai-Laem Chabang; and the 3rd Bangkok Outer Ring Road.
The routes will connect Thailand with neighbouring countries to support the Kingdom’s plan to become a transport hub for Asean.
Monday’s meeting also approved the public transport system project to connect with SRT Red Line’s Rangsit station in Pathum Thani.
Prawit ordered the ministries of transport, interior and related agencies to work together to speed up the plan.
Published : September 20, 2021
