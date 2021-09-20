New barrier-free toll system trialled from October

The “M-Flow” system recognises vehicle registration plates and bills drivers at the end of the month.

The system is being rolled out nationwide in a bid to reduce congestion at toll gates.

The M-Flow system was among three “Asean hub” transport projects given the green light on Monday by the commission, which is chaired by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.

The committee also approved the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) public transport plan. The plan is aimed at solving traffic issues in Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong provinces.