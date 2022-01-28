Natural decline in S. Korea’s population hits all-time high in November

The number of deaths came to 28,426 in the month, under which the “natural” decline in population, on-month basis, came to an all-time high of 8,626. But this calculation does not reflect changes in the number of foreign nationals staying in the nation or Koreans residing overseas, which affect the population.

Over the first 11 months of last year, the natural growth in population reached minus 41,875 as deaths continued to outnumber births in the nation.

When it comes to the period of 25 months from November 2019 — when the demographic figure entered a downhill phase — to November 2021, the collective growth posted minus 81,665. The number of deaths continued to outpace that of births for the 25th consecutive month.

Data showed that the yearly tally for marriages also fell sharply from 302,828 in 2015 to 213,502 in 2020 amid steady declines for the five years.

Given 172,748 in the number of marriages for the first 11 months of 2021 and just 17,088 in November, there is a high possibility that the yearly tally for marriages is estimated to have stayed under 200,000 for the first time in 2021.