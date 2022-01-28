Japan puts 18 more prefectures under COVID-19 pre-emergency

In areas covered by the designation, eateries and bars are basically asked to close by 8 p.m., while those certified by local governments as taking required coronavirus prevention measures can stay open until 9 p.m. Group dining is limited to four people per table in principle.

The 18 prefectures are Hokkaido, Aomori, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Ishikawa, Nagano, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Shimane, Okayama, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Kagoshima. The designation will be effective until Feb. 20.

The pre-emergency for Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa prefectures that started on Jan. 9 was extended until Feb. 20 from the previously planned expiration at the end of this month.

The pre-emergency designation now covers 34 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

The serving of alcohol is allowed at certified restaurants and bars in most of the areas under the pre-emergency state.