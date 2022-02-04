Number of Chinese ships in waters off Senkakus surged since enactment of coast guard law

With Beijing also thought to be upgrading CCG’s armed capabilities by converting navy vessels into CCG ships, the Japan Coast Guard is stepping up surveillance and increasing its vigilance.

According to the JCG, CCG ships entered Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands 34 times in 2021, over a total of 40 days, up 40% from the previous year’s 24 times, over a total of 29 days.

CCG vessels also sailed in Japan’s contiguous zone — which extends 22 kilometers from territorial waters — for a total of 332 days in 2021.

About one in four CCG vessels was said to be equipped with what appeared to be an autocannon.

Since China’s coast guard law went into effect on Feb. 1, 2021, Beijing has been strengthening the CCG’s naval capabilities.The law stipulates that the CCG will conduct “defensive operations” based on orders from the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Military Commission, which oversees the country’s armed forces.

According to a Japanese government official, about 10 navy frigates have been undergoing refurbishment in China since last year, and in the future, a total of about 20 navy vessels are expected to be converted into CCG ships.