Why aren’t there Korean-made vaccines yet?

Another official at a company trying to develop a COVID-19 vaccine said there was a lack of follow-up support from the government since.



“In order to conduct clinical trials, we had to acquire other vaccines that we can use to then compare with what we were developing. It is very difficult for each company to do that. So we asked the government to help us secure them, but we have not received much support,” the official said.



“I wish the government would have focused more on developing our own vaccines from the beginning instead of going almost all-out on acquiring vaccines from the outside.”



More than 20 vaccines have been approved for general or emergency use in countries such as the US, UK, Russia and China, as of December, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, a US think tank. The number of vaccines approved less than two years from the beginning of development are regarded as “unprecedented,” a CFR report reads, adding that the process usually takes eight to 15 years. Experts attribute such fast development to massive state money poured in along with fast-tracked approval processes.



Kim Ki-soon, a medical professor at Korea University, pointed to the reality that the country did not pay much attention to vaccines before the coronavirus outbreak.



“There are no Korean-made vaccines approved yet because we have neglected the basic science on how to make vaccines,” Kim said at a forum hosted by the Korea Science Journalists Association in September.



“The mRNA vaccines developed by Moderna and (BioNTech and) Pfizer underwent clinical trials only a month or two after the coronavirus appeared on Earth. But the truth is that they had carried out studies on mRNA vaccines for 10 to 15 years.”