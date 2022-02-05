[Singapore] More Covid-19 patients requesting MCs as Omicron spreads, despite guidelines showing no need for one

This comes amid growing caseloads at their clinics as GPs grapple with a larger role in Singapore's fight against the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which is spreading through the community though leaving most of the infected with mild to no symptoms.

Experts told The Straits Times that aside from heeding tripartite recommendations, employers should set aside an insistence on MCs and consider giving time off when needed.

The Manpower Ministry (MOM) first issued an advisory in September last year on work and leave arrangements for employees who test positive for Covid-19 but are mildly symptomatic or physically well.

It suggests that such employees should self-isolate at home and not report to the workplace regardless. Those who are physically well should be allowed to work from home; if that is not possible, employers should treat the period of absence as paid sick leave without requiring an MC.

Despite these guidelines, "unfortunately many employers are either unaware or still insistent on MCs… especially for workers who cannot work from home", said Dr Tan Teck Jack, chief executive of Northeast Medical Group.