Sri Lanka MPs’ call: Postpone debt repayment now

(3) The ratio of interest on debt to government revenue was above 70% in 2020, a historical high for Sri Lanka, and amongst the highest in the world.

(4) The ratio of public debt compared to the value of Sri Lanka’s domestic production (GDP) is also the highest on record, at 120%. It skyrocketed, by almost 25 percentage points, in the last two years.

Each of these situations by themselves would spell a serious economic challenge. Occurring simultaneously, they threaten our future in both the short term and long term.

In this context, the Central Bank’s policy has been to hoard the scarce dollars to pay creditors in full and on time. This has fueled a shortage of dollars for the needs of our own people and reduced imports of essential items such as food, medicines, and fuel. We see the shortage manifesting in long queues for essential items and frequent power outages. The situation will only worsen over the year if the government does not urgently shift gear and ensure adequate dollars are available to the Sri Lankan economy.

Already, the government’s rash chemical fertilizer policy has impacted farmers across Sri Lanka, leaving us with an imminent food crisis. The government’s current policy path on debt management, as it was in the case of fertilizer policy, is exacerbating the crisis, without a sensible or viable solution in sight.

Our recent meeting provided a platform for political leaders to share the concerns of their constituencies and identify the critical issues that require urgent attention. There was the wide acknowledgment that the Central Bank hoarding dollars to make lump-sum debt payments was leading to a shortage of dollars to procure essential supplies within the country. This is resulting in severe economic hardships for the people of Sri Lanka and long-term damage to the economy while providing windfall gains to the holders of Sri Lanka’s Sovereign Bonds.

We agreed that Sri Lanka should take immediate measures to protect the poor from the adverse impact of this economic crisis, and postpone repaying its debt as a first step. Participating MPs also felt that we need sound reform to the national economic policy to address the root causes of the crisis and ensure sustainable solutions.

This group of political leaders agreed to continue engaging and working together towards ensuring justice for the people of Sri Lanka, through solutions that are sustainable. We must steer the country out of this unprecedented economic crisis, and forge an equitable and just future for our future generations.”

The Island