Bhutan has been witnessing heavy snowfall resulting in extremely cold conditions

Bhutan’s high altitude dzongkhags including low altitude dzongkhags like Punakha, Wangduephodrang, Trashiyangtse, and Trongsa have been witnessing heavy snowfall since yesterday resulting in extremely cold conditions in these dzongkhags.

Punakha has experienced its first snowfall after decades.

On the account of the first snowfall after a decade in Trongsa, the Dzongkhag administration declared a holiday today. All the offices and financial institutions under Trongsa Dzongkhag will remain closed today.

Trashiyangtse also experienced its first snowfall after a decade.

The Punakha dzong area is under a thin blanket of snow. Punakha located at an altitude of about 1,242 M above sea level is experiencing snowfall after nearly six decades. Locals in Punakha say the last snowfall in the dzong area was about 64 years ago.

Former Tsugla Lopon of Zhung Dratshang Samten Dorji said that he had never witnessed snowfall in Punakha Dzong during his entire monk life.  

“It could be true that Punakha is experiencing snowfall after 64 years,” he said.

