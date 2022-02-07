Sat, February 19, 2022

international

HCM City COVID risk remains low for 5th straight week

HCM CITY— HCM City’s COVID-19 alert level remains at level 1 for a fifth week in a row, its People's Committee announced.

All 21 districts and Thủ Đức City remain designated as green zones.

Green indicates low risk of COVID.

The other colours are yellow for medium risk, orange for high risk and red for very high risk.

Of the city’s 312 wards, communes and towns, only one is at level 2 (yellow), three down from last week.

Besides, for a second consecutive week the number of new COVID cases has been less than 1,000.

The city has administered at least one dose of a COVID vaccine to every resident aged 18 and over, and two shots to 94 per cent of people aged 50 and more.

The risk level is assessed based on three criteria: the number of new cases in the community, vaccine coverage and the ability to care for people with COVID-19 in the community. VNS

Published : February 07, 2022

By : Vietnam News

