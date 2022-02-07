Bedroom renovation program in China benefits disadvantaged children

CHANGSHA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Last summer, a painting made by nine-year-old Lele (pseudonym) drew the attention of Chen Yi, a volunteer for the housing renovation program in Liling City, central China's Hunan Province.

A clean desk, a bright lamp, and a large bed are depicted in the painting. "This is my ideal room," Lele told Chen while pointing to his picture.

Chen and his teammates then visited Lele's home and discovered that he lived in an old, 50-square-meter house with his parents and two grandmothers. Most of his family members suffer from illnesses and rely on his father, who picks up odd jobs to support the entire family.

"Our first thought at that time was that we must help Lele by creating a good environment for him to live and study," said Chen.

So the local committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) decided to help Lele through the renovation program. Following a discussion with Lele's family, a group of merchants and volunteers teamed up to improve the boy's bedroom.

After decorating the room, installing doors and windows, and laying down floor coverings, Lele moved into his new bedroom before the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year this month. He said he was thrilled to finally have his own space.