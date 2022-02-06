Xi and his wife host banquet for guests attending Winter Olympics opening ceremony

BEIJING, Feb. 5 -- Giving a toast at the beginning of the banquet, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests traveling to China and attending the Games, and sincerely thanked all governments, peoples and international organizations that care about and support the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

In his speech, Xi noted that China, committed to organizing a green, inclusive, open, and clean Games has made every effort to counter the impact of COVID-19, earnestly fulfilled its solemn pledge to the international community, and ensured the smooth opening of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games as scheduled.

He said that China has achieved the goal of engaging 300 million Chinese in sport on snow and ice and made a new contribution to the cause of Olympism worldwide.

The Olympic Movement has carried humanity's aspirations for peace, solidarity, and progress since ancient times, Xi said.