UK outlines financial support as energy price cap rises to record high

LONDON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- After the United Kingdom's (UK) energy regulator announced that the energy price cap will increase by half from this April, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a plan worth around 9 billion British pounds (12.25 billion U.S. dollars) to help the country's households with the surging cost of living.

Driven by a record rise in global gas prices over the past six months, with wholesale prices quadrupling in the last year alone, the cap will jump from the current 1,277 pounds to 1,971 pounds per year for about 22 million customers, the country's Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) said in a press release on Thursday.

"Right now, I know the number one issue on people's minds is the rising cost of living," Sunak said in a statement afterward. "Without government action, this would be incredibly tough for millions of hardworking families."

According to the plan, this year all domestic electricity customers will receive an upfront discount on their bills worth 200 pounds, and energy suppliers will apply the discount on people's bills from October.