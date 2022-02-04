Remarks by President Biden on a Successful Counterterrorism Operation

Good morning. Last night, operating on my orders, the United States military forces successfully removed a major terrorist threat to the world: the global leader of ISIS, known as Hajji Abdullah ( Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi ).

He took over as the leader of ISIS in 2019 after the United States counterterrorism operation killed al-Baghdadi.

Since then, ISIS has directed terrorist operations targeting Americans, our Allies and our partners, and countless civilians in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Hajji Abdullah oversaw the spread of ISIS-affiliated terrorist groups around the world after savaging communities and murdering innocents.

He was responsible for the recent brutal attack on a prison in northeast Syria holding ISIS fighters, which was swiftly addressed by our brave partners in the Syrian Democratic Forces.

He was the driving force behind the genocide of the Yazidi people in northwestern Iraq in 2014.

We all remember the gut-wrenching stories: mass slaughters that wiped out entire villages, thousands of women and young girls sold into slavery, rape used as a weapon of war.

And thanks to the bravery of our troops, this horrible terrorist leader is no more.