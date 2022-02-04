Jordan intensifies efforts to mobilize support for UNRWA: FM

Safadi renewed Jordan's unaltered stance that the agency must continue its operations until the Palestinian refugee issue is solved based on the two-state solution, it said.

He also warned about the humanitarian, political and security repercussions that would have huge impact on the region's security and stability, if the agency is unable to offer its services.

For his part, Lazzarini praised the continuous Jordanian efforts to mobilize international support for UNRWA and help it cover its financial deficit.