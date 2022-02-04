Sat, February 19, 2022

international

Jordan intensifies efforts to mobilize support for UNRWA: FM

Jordan is intensifying its efforts to mobilize political and financial support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Thursday.

Safadi made the remarks during a meeting with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, where they discussed means to provide sustainable support to the agency and enable it to continue its vital services for some 5.7 million Palestinian refugees, Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Safadi renewed Jordan's unaltered stance that the agency must continue its operations until the Palestinian refugee issue is solved based on the two-state solution, it said.

He also warned about the humanitarian, political and security repercussions that would have huge impact on the region's security and stability, if the agency is unable to offer its services.

For his part, Lazzarini praised the continuous Jordanian efforts to mobilize international support for UNRWA and help it cover its financial deficit.  

Related News

Published : February 04, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Hà Nội to focus on high risk groups in COVID battle, less on case numbers

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Only two in world: Shinsegae to sell e-motorbikes inspired by its heir’s image

Published : Feb 19, 2022

New, higher taxes eyed to service PH debts

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Over 800,000 people have been displaced in Myanmar since last year, and the conflict is unlikely to decrease: UNHCR

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Latest News

Users of M-Flow toll system on the rise despite early hiccup

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Gulf Energy diversifying into digital sector as revenue and profits soar

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Thai health system nears capacity as Covid-19 infection surge rises

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.