U.S. operation kills 13, including women, children, in Syria's Idlib: monitor

The U.S. operation was confronted by rebels, who fought with the U.S. forces following the airdrop, said the Observatory, adding that the operation and the clashes lasted for three hours.

The U.S.-led airstrikes targeted the area five times during the operation, said the Observatory, which noted that the target is not clear amid speculation that it was targeting rebels' leaders. The identities of the slain people remain unknown as well.

There was no immediate comment or report by the state news establishment in Syria about the operation.